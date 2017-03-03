Headteacher of converted academy school in Windsor resigns for 'personal reasons'

The headteacher of a recently converted academy school has resigned for ‘personal reasons’.

Parents at Trevelyan Middle School, in Wood Close, learned about Phil Clarke’s departure on Monday.

Mr Clarke has held the post for almost seven years and oversaw the school’s move to join the Upton Court Educational Trust (UCET) last year.

Mercedes Hernandez Estrada, executive principal of the trust, said: “The school has clear plans to deal with all the challenges facing schools at a time of great change.

“It is at this time, when the school is in a better position, that Mr Clarke has made the decision to leave for personal reasons, after almost seven years of loyal service.

“He is about to engage in a professional development opportunity funded by the trust, before looking for his next professional challenge.”

Ofsted inspectors gave the school a ‘requires improvement’ rating during its last inspection in January 2015.

In a letter to parents, chairman of governors Mark Jervis thanked the head for his efforts and said he had been ‘instrumental in leading the school’.

Following Trevelyan’s decision to join the UCET, which manages Slough-based Upton Court Grammar School and Foxborough Primary School, Mr Clarke said schools needed to ‘clump together’ to get enough money.

Deputy headteacher Nicola Chandler has been appointed as acting head.

Mrs Estrada described her as an ‘outstanding deputy’ and said governors are confident she will provide the leadership the school requires.