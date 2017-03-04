In pictures: Windsor and Eton Flippin Pancake race

This year’s pancake race was bigger and batter than ever before.

On Tuesday, 16 teams took part in the 11th annual Windsor and Eton Flippin Pancake contest in Windsor Royal Shopping Centre.

Windsor and Eton town manager Paul Roach said: “It was a brilliant and fortunately we had the best of the day’s weather.

“The races all went swimmingly well.”

This year’s relay was upgraded with inflatable start and finish lines.

The mascot race, with nine entrants, was a highlight, as panto star Kevin Cruise and his camel took to the start line. But it was a pink flamingo from the Ice Gallery in the High Street who came out on top.

Taking gold overall was a team from switchboard specialists ComXo, who went head-to-head with race sponsors Shanly Homes. The Windsor and Eton Brewery took silver with newcomers Jersey Pearl taking the bronze.

Best dressed went to a team from Wanderlust Travel called Batter the Devil You Know.

So far about £500 has been raised, which will be split between Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service and the Windsor Christmas lights.

A final total of £700 is expected.