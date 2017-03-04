Tributes paid to fireman known as 'the mayor of Bexley Street'

A family has paid tribute to a ‘much loved’ great-grandfather who served at Windsor Fire Station for more than 30 years.

Known around Windsor as ‘the mayor of Bexley Street', Phillip Wells died from a heart attack on February 17 at the age of 87.

He spent his final day with his daughter Carol Fletcher, his granddaughter Kate Fletcher, 33, and great grandson, three-year-old Alexander Williams.

Mr Wells was born in Eton Wick and from a young age lived in Albert Street, Windsor, with his grandparents, as his mother was widowed.

In 1950 he married Molly at the Methodist church in Alma Road. She died five years ago.

The couple lived in Bexley Street from 1959 and had one daughter, Carol, now 66.

In his time living in the road he became known as the ‘mayor of Bexley Street’ and was a regular in the Bexley Arms.

Mr Wells worked part time as a firefighter in Windsor from the age of 21 until he was 55.

It was a job Carol said he loved doing alongside his work as a heating technician.

Granddaughter Kate, 33, said he was well known in the town, and could not go anywhere without bumping into old friends and acquaintances.

She said: “In the last few years he would go out on his scooter.

“We would always joke with him that I would be waiting at the bottom of Peascod Street and it would take him another 20 minutes to get to us because he would be stopping to talk.

“He was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be very sadly missed.”

A service will be held at Hanworth Crematorium on Monday at 2.20pm.

The family asks for no flowers but for wellwishers to make a donation to The Fire Fighters Charity.