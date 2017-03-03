TV's Nick Knowles joins calls to save Windsor's Cinnamon Cafe as it faces uncertain future

A popular cafe in Windsor faces an uncertain future after it was placed on a rolling one month lease, according to its owner.

Ian Jones, 59, owns the Windsor Royal Shopping Centre-based Cinnamon Cafe, which employs 29 staff – who he has had to warn will be made redundant if the lease expires.

He had contacted Aviva Investors, which Ian said sublets the unit the cafe sits in and makes decisions on tenancy, to renew the lease.

It has run for five years and was set to expire this month.

Customers have become concerned that the 15-year-old coffee house is due to shut, especially after DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles tweeted about it yesterday (Thursday).

Mr Jones, of Prior Way in Datchet, said: “We don’t want to close the business.

“We are in discussions with Aviva.”

Discussing the new rolling lease contract, he said: “It will be one-month at a time.

“It’s a stay of execution, if you like.”

Nick Knowles told the Windsor Express: “Cinnamon is at the heart of Windsor.

“It has character and is a meeting place for the community.

“Olympians and Paralympians use the place, cyclists, mums, tourists and business folk all together.

“People have to speak up or these important community ‘characterful’ hubs will disappear. It's done such a good job of being more than just a cafe.”

An Aviva Investors spokesman said: “The lease for the Cinnamon Café is coming to an end and we are considering our options for the unit.

"We understand the concerns of the current tenant and are speaking to the letting agent to examine options for relocating the business.”