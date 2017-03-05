Launch party held ahead of 112th Royal Windsor Summer Show

Guests gathered at Gardeners Hall last week for the launch party of the 112th Royal Windsor Summer Show.

The annual showpiece, organised by the Royal Windsor Rose & Horticultural Society (RWRHS), will once again transform the grounds of St George’s School, Windsor Castle, into a hub of horticulture and handicrafts as people compete in a host of competition classes.

Society chairman Andrew Try said he wants to inspire as many people as possible to take part in this year’s show, which is on Saturday, July 15.

He said: “We give a community platform for people that take pleasure in the creative pursuits of growing sweet peas or spending an afternoon with their children baking a Victoria sponge to share and maybe take home a trophy for their efforts.”

The 112th summer show, sponsored by the Express, will have something for all ages, with competitive classes in horticulture, baking, brewing, crafts and more, as well as a programme of entertainment and a range of stalls.

Guests at the launch heard four experts speak on topics ranging from flowers to fudge.

The evening included talks from Heather Shelley, owner of Eton Fudge Shop, BBC radio presenter Bill Buckley, and Dennis van Wonderen, shows director at the British Floristry Association and RHS Chelsea medal winner.

The audience also heard from John Anderson, keeper of the gardens at the Crown Estate.

He is responsible for looking after 120 hectares of gardens, including Savill Garden and Valley Gardens, as well as the private garden at Frogmore House.

Mr Anderson came to Windsor in June last year after more than a decade as head gardener at Exbury Gardens in the New Forest, and is now looking forward to his first Royal Windsor Summer Show experience.

Email rwrhs@comxo.com to get involved in any of the competition classes.