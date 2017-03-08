Firefighters say goodbye to Windsor's 'mayor of Bexley Street'

Firefighters turned out to say goodbye to a former comrade on Monday.

A funeral for Phillip Wells, who served at Windsor Fire Station for more than 30 years, was held at Hanworth Cemetery.

Known around Windsor as ‘the mayor of Bexley Street’, Phillip died from a heart attack on February 17 at the age of 87.

He lived in Bexley Street with wife Molly, who died five years ago, from 1959 and had one daughter Carol Fletcher, now 66.

Mr Wells worked part time as a firefighter in Windsor from the age of 21 until he was 55.

Former firefighters from Station 13, Windsor, and Station 14, Ascot, came to pay their respects and his old fire helmet was placed on the casket.

Granddaughter Kate Fletcher said: “There was a good turnout, with eight or so ex-fire officers in attendance and my brother Richard read a heartfelt, honest and, in places, comical eulogy.”