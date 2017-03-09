The Duke of York opens new £2.5m sports hall at The Marist School

The Duke of York was greeted by pupils waving Union Jack flags as he opened a new £2.5 million sports hall at a Sunninghill school.

After more than a year’s work, The Marist School now boasts a multi-purpose facility which includes an upstairs viewing gallery, state-of-the-art fitness suite and fully functioning classrooms.

Prince Andrew officially opened the hall on Wednesday, March 1.

Head girl Imogen Naldrett led a tour of the school which gave the Duke the chance to visit the Learning Resource Centre and see pupils using 3D printing machines.

Young gymnasts and dancers then performed a routine before the sports hall’s official plaque was unveiled.

The ceremony also featured speeches from England rugby player Sophie Candappa and open water swimmer Lucy Campbell, both former pupils at the school.

Karl McCloskey, principal at The Marist School, said: “It was a great day in Marist history, this being our 70th year in Sunninghill and the bicentenary of The Marist Order.

“Our school motto is ‘The best advert for the Marist is a Marist girl’ and today, as usual, the girls did us proud.”