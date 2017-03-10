Bogus charity collectors return to Windsor Town Centre

Conmen have once again been falsely using the name of a charity to fleece shoppers in Windsor town centre.

Police are investigating reports that scammers have been out in Peascod Street in the last week, selling £10 raffle tickets purportedly in aid of the Happiness Foundation — a year since the charity’s name was used for a similar scam in the town.

The foundation, a small, non-profit making organisation based in Suffolk, does not employ charity collectors.

A year ago, the Express reported that two men operating on a peddlers licence had been falsely collecting for the charity.

The head of the charity, Kath Temple, was alerted to the latest scam at the weekend.

She said: “I had a message from a young lad on Saturday letting me know he had paid £10 for a ticket. It is very upsetting and frustrating.”

Her charity's name has been used fraudulently across the country since 2011, she said.

A police spokesman urged the public to check the identity of charity workers before parting with their money.

He said: “Windsor Neighbourhood Policing Team is aware of reports in the past week of men in Windsor town centre selling fake raffle tickets claiming to be working for a local charity.

“We are taking this matter very seriously, and are in the early stages of gathering evidence and working with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Trading Standards in our investigation.”

He added: “We would urge the public when giving to charity or buying raffle tickets from people in the street that they check for identification of the person to make sure they work for the charity or organisation they claim to be from.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Neighbourhood Policing Team and ask for PC 4879 Jones.