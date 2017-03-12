Thomas Hardy masterpiece uncovered at All Saints Church in Windsor

For the first time in nearly 100 years a carved altarpiece designed by the novelist Thomas Hardy has been uncovered.

The writer, whose novels included Far from the Madding Crowd and Tess of the d’Urbervilles, trained as an architect and designed churches, including All Saints Church in Frances Road, in the 1860s.

An altarpiece known as a reredos – an ornamental screen covering the wall at the back of an altar – designed and drawn by Hardy, was hidden behind 1920s oak panelling.

It was discovered two years ago by parishioner Stuart Tunstall as he searched for the church’s foundation stone.

A target to raise the £9,000 to uncover the altarpiece was launched by the church last year and on Tuesday the oak panelling was finally removed.

Rev Ainsley Swift said: “It is amazing, after the plain wooden panelling, to see this really rather aesthetically appealing carving.

“For our Sunday worship and visitors it has really enhanced the space.

“It has given a focus that was not there before.”

The big reveal was made possible by donations from members of the public, and organisations, including £900 from the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust, which owns the Express, and the Thomas Hardy Society, which gave £3,000.

Helen Lange from the Dorset-based society visited the church last year to take a look behind the panelling with a torch, just as Stuart had done.

She said: “It certainly is a very exciting story, because first of all they discovered the drawings, but the assumption has always been that it was never made.

“Hardy’s architecture is very interesting because it was his chosen career which he left to write.”