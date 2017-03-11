Warning issued over rise in Nottingham Knockers in Windsor

A warning has been issued about an increase in so-called Nottingham Knockers operating in the town, particularly in the Dedworth area.

A police crime alert from Friday, March 3, includes a letter from community warden Clive Dent about a man selling dishcloths door-to-door.

When asked if he had a peddlers licence or any form of traders licence he said he did not have them on him. The peddler said he was 18, was just out of prison and had a child to support.

PC Tom Hughes-Parry, who was called to the scene to question him, said there had been 20 calls that day about Nottingham Knockers from across the borough.

Neighbourhood Watch and community message co-ordinator Jeff Pick said: “Anyone going door-to-door selling anything must have a Peddlers Certificate issued by a police force.”

Such certificates would not be issued to anyone with a criminal record, he said.