Berkshire Young Musician of the Year 2017 competition held in Windsor

Talented musicians performed at the Guildhall on Sunday for the Berkshire Young Musician of the year 2017 competition.

A total of 17 youngsters performed in the three categories and William Campbell, from Wellington College, was crowned the overall winner.

The competition was part of the Windsor Spring Festival and Berkshire Maestros.

The festival aims to give hundreds of performers a platform to showcase their talents.

Festival director Martin Denny said: “The concert was fantastic and it was full of wonderful musicians demonstrating the depth of talented string players.

"We have some worthy winners.

"The trophies will be handed out on Friday by his Royal Highness the Earl of Wessex at Windsor Castle."

Souny Yi Park from Eton won the 10-12 category, and Ludwig Chen from won the 16 and over category.

Katie Styles won a special Philharmonia Orchestra prize.