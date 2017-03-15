Council working 'as hard as it can' to reinstate Changing the Guard at weekends in Windsor

A promise that the Royal Borough is working ‘as hard as it can’ to reinstate Changing the Guard at weekends in Windsor was made on Monday.

In January, the ceremony was changed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to take place on fixed days rather than alternating, amid security concerns.

It now takes place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week but used to be every other day, meaning it would take place every other Sunday and every other Saturday.

Guards from the Household Cavalry march from Victoria Barracks, up the High Street and into the castle accompanied by the regiment’s band.

The change was discussed by members of the Tourism Development Forum, which was held at Cliveden House in Taplow on Monday.

The forum’s chairman Cllr Colin Rayner (Con, Horton and Wraysbury) said: “Our leader of the council had a meeting with the MoD and they are reviewing it in the next few months.

“Without consultation of the council it changed from the normal pattern, I think they were concerned about security.

“We were not approached but we could have helped with security measures at weekends. My view is, do terrorists only work weekends?”

Royal Borough visitor manager Julia White read an update from civic team leader Andrew Scott which said the MoD is ‘considering reinstating Saturdays’ but this does not mean the ceremony will revert to the old system.

Julia added she felt missing the ceremony at weekends was a loss to the borough’s children who could not see it during the week.

This was echoed by Cllr Dee Quick (Con, Clewer East) who said: “It is a very sad loss, it is the families and children in particular that are missing out.”

Cllr Rayner added: “Rest assured that this council is working as hard as it can to return the guard change to Saturdays.”

Following the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin in December, Thames Valley Police introduced ‘high-visibility policing’ during the ceremony.