New application submitted for York House council offices revamp

An amended planning application has been submitted for the redevelopment of the Royal Borough’s council office York House in Windsor.

A planning application for the site was submitted on January 23 but a second set of plans was submitted on March 1.

The main difference with the new application is that it includes a three storey extension as well as an additional floor to the whole building.

The Royal Borough had not commented on whether the original application is still active, but a spokesman said it is ‘standard practice’ for the council’s planning team to advise applicants on points that might make an application likely to be refused.

The application has been submitted by Hunters Architects on behalf of the Royal Borough.

If approved, the £9million modernisation is expected to start in June and take a year, during which time council services would be provided at Windsor Library.

Consultation on the first application closed on February 21 and consultation on the second application will close on March 30.

The refurbishment is part of a bigger plan to eventually have Thames Valley Police share the site.

This would be a separate planning application and involve building on the car park.

The application number is 17/00595/FULL and a decision is expected by May 31.