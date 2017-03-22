Lions Club of Windsor hosts third annual Funfest

Children with disabilities had a blast at the Lions Club of Windsor's third annual Funfest on Sunday.

The event at Windsor Leisure Centre gives children the chance to play in a safe environment and for parents and carers to socialise.

About 300 people attended this year's event compared to about 150 last year.

Throughout the day youngsters played games, including human table football and skittles.

Other attractions included an inflatable assault course, bouncy castle and a bungee run.

Children and families then made a splash in the pool and enjoyed the wave machine.

This year's event was organised by club president Dave Voyce.

He said: "The idea is that parents and carers can bring the whole family and enjoy an afternoon together."

"The sheer delight on the faces of so many youngsters was a real picture."

He says the event has continued to grow every year. He added: "It's the biggest to date. It was absolutely rammed."

The event was attended by the Royal Borough's Deputy Mayor Cllr John Lenton (Con, Horton and Wraysbury) and the Deputy Mayoress Margaret Lenton.