In pictures: Irish dancing on St Patrick's Day at Tesco

Shoppers were captivated by a special St Patrick's Day performance at Tesco in Dedworth Road.

Young dancers from the Glendalough School of Irish Dancing descended on the supermarket on Friday, March 17.

The Windsor-based school took to the shop floor for the second year running to show off their skills for about an hour.

The school was set up in 2014 by Fiona Havord, a social worker by day, who has been an Irish dancer for more than 25 years.

The school now has more than 20 dancers and runs two classes a week.

The performance was organised by the shop's community champion Lisa Kimber.

She said that customers were so 'captivated' staff needed to create a 'one way system' around the performers.

"The dancers are fab, it is really nice to see them growing," she said.

"They got a prominent slot because we want to encourage local groups.

"You could see some of the customers bopping along."

The dance school has also been offered a bag packing session. Money raised will go towards covering costs for the dancers to travel to competitions.