Windsor headteachers speak out against selective education

Headteachers have said a return to partial or full selection ‘is not the solution’ in Windsor and Maidenhead.

The Windsor Boys’ School, Windsor Girls’ School and St Edward’s Royal Free Ecumenical Middle School have responded to the borough consultation on selective education.

In a letter to Kevin McDaniel, head of schools and educational services at the borough, Gill Labrum, headteacher of Windsor Girls’ School in Imperial Road, said selection would not improve outcomes for disadvantaged students.

She said: “We are proud of our schools and what they have achieved. Educational provision is very strong in RBWM and every secondary school is fully committed to improving outcomes for all students.”

She said her staff work ‘tirelessly’ to provide the best education and improve the aspirations and life chances of every child, especially those who are ‘just about managing or disadvantaged’.

In an almost identical letter, Gavin Henderson, headteacher of The Windsor Boys’ School in Maidenhead Road, said selective education puts high quality education available to other students at risk.

He said: “There is no compelling or credible research that grammar schools improve outcomes for all or for disadvantaged students. However, there is a robust research that suggests that an increase in selection would have no positive impact on social mobility.”

The Windsor Boys’ and Girls’ schools are the only senior schools for children in Windsor and educate more than 1,500 students combined.

Rod Welsh, headteacher of St Edwards’s in Parsonage Lane, said that Windsor and Maidenhead had excellent comprehensive schools and there were grammar places available in neighbouring authorities for residents who wanted selective education.

He said: “St Edward’s cannot sign up to a system which puts the needs of the majority at risk and therefore will not be submitting proposals regarding partial or full selection for our school.”

Cllr Lynne Jones (Ind, Old Windsor) said she has seen no academic evidence that bringing back grammar schools would benefit children in the borough.

She said: “We can’t have partial or full selection in Windsor because there is no choice, it’s girls or boys. I have been saying for years Windsor parents have no choice.

“If they introduce partial or full selection then those places may be taken up and more children will have to get a school place out of the catchment."