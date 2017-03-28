Police warn public to be careful following string of phone robberies in Windsor town centre

Police are warning the public to be careful when they are using their phones outside in Windsor town centre following a string of robberies.

This month four people have already had their phones snatched from their hands in a series of incidents that are believed to be linked.

The first offence took place in Alexandra Gardens at about 6.40pm on Monday, March 6 when a 22-year-old woman was walking along and texting.

A young man, believed to be about 18, pushed her to the ground and stole her phone from her hand.

On Saturday, March 11, a 15-year-old boy was sitting outside Windsor Leisure Centre, in Stovell Road, at about 8.40pm when two men asked for the time and then grabbed his phone.

Thieves struck again the same evening when a 17-year-old girl had her device stolen in Arthur Road.

The most recent robbery took place in Charles Street on March 19 at about 6.30pm when a 19-year-old woman was grabbed before she had her phone snatched away from her.

Detective Constable Devjeet Hunjan of Maidenhead CID said: “We would be very keen to anyone who witnessed these incidents as we believe they are linked.

“The offences appear to have been carried out by young males in their late teens or early twenties and seem to have taken place in the early evening.

“We would urge people to be extra careful and aware of who is about them when they are using their phones outside.”

Extra police patrols have been deployed in response to the robberies.

Call 101 if you have information.