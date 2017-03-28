PICTURES: Barriers installed outside Windsor Castle as security is stepped up after Westminster attack

These are the barriers that have been put up around Windsor Castle as a security measure following the terror attack at Westminster on Wednesday.

The barriers were installed last night and will be used to secure the Guard Change route when it is taking place. They are set to be used for the first time tomorrow.

The move comes after Thames Valley Police reviewed its security measures, including those for pre-planned events in crowded places, after five people, including attacker Khalid Masood, died when he ran over pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and fatally stabbed police officer PC Keith Palmer last week.

The barriers will remain open when the Guard Change is not taking place.