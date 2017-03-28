Firefighters called to Windsor Nando's following small roof fire

Fire crews were called to Nando's in Windsor this afternoon following a small roof fire.

A roofer had been carrying out work at the restaurant, in Thames Street, when flames from one of his tools set some timber alight.

The worker managed to put the flames out but crews from Windsor, Slough and Langley fire stations attended to make sure the scene was safe.

They arrived at the flame-grilled chicken restaurant at about 3.30pm and stayed for about 45 minutes.