Legoland reveals plan for the next 10 years, including holiday village and Haunted House ride

Legoland Windsor's plans for the next 10 years went on show this week at the theme park ahead of the submission of a planning application.

The changes will cost the park, in Winkfield Road, a total of £95million and include building new accommodation and car parking.

The plans also show it wants to go ahead with its Haunted House ride in 2019 or 2021, after missing a planned 2015 slot when it was refused by the Royal Borough the previous year.

When the theme park appealed against the decision an inquiry took place, which the council lost.

It cost the Royal Borough more than £250,000, with the final total only revealed this month.

The park hosted an initial public exhibition and consultation in October and this week, the results and amended plans went on show.

Strategic development director Ingrid Fernandes told the Express 99 per cent of people questioned wanted to see improvements to the car parks.

The feedback is based on 125 completed feedback forms from the last consultation.

Currently the park, which is 21 years old, has 5,000 spaces but often many are unusable due to flooding.

Plans would see new spaces created on hard standing meaning all 5,000 will be usable year round.

The plans include changing the way people are directed to parking areas when they enter to ‘get people off the roads really quickly’.

Phase one of the hybrid planning application will see a ‘holiday village’ of 150 new lodges built on existing farmland at the back of the site, towards Oakley Green.

This will be made up of 120 lodges for families of up to five people, 10 bigger ones and 20 shaped like Lego barrels, which have been trialled at Legoland in Germany.

A further two phases would see 300 more lodges added to the holiday village.

To decide the location, the park heard back from 22 residents in the 'immediate vicinity of the site', who agreed with the proposed location. The plans state trees around the greenbelt land will remain so the new accommodation will not be seen from the road.

Ms Fernandes said: “It is a really nice field and we wanted to keep the trees and give it a woodland theme.

“We have made a strong case for very special circumstances for building on greenbelt land. Most of the woodland will stay in place – we are using it as a buffer area.

“We want to stay here. It is a great area and we want to invest in the area as a lot of other visitor attractions.”

Legoland has set a target submission date for the application of May 8. It will apply for full permission for the first phase of the lodges and outline permission for the next phase.

Plans will be on display on Friday from 9am-noon at the theme park's hotel.