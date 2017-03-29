VIDEO: Superintendent explains Windsor's new anti-terror security barriers

A video has been released offering more information on barriers that were installed near Windsor Castle this week in the wake of the terror attack in Westminster.

Released by Thames Valley Police, the video sees Supt Jim Weems, the silver commander for the Guard Change, explain the barriers were being considered last year and stress they were not installed due to any intelligence indicating a 'direct threat' to Windsor.

The barriers were used for the first time during today's Guard Change, and will be deployed during the ceremonies and potentially for future state visits.

On Wednesday last week, five people, including attacker Khalid Masood, died when he ran over pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and fatally stabbed police officer PC Keith Palmer.

Supt Weems said the barriers were known as 'Hositle Vehicle Mitigation Devices' and would 'prevent vehicles from being used as a weapon'.

He added the current barriers are temporary, but more permanent measures are being considered.

Watch the video below.