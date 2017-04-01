'Get growing' for Royal Windsor Summer Show

‘Get growing and get showing’ is the rallying cry for budding gardeners ahead of this year’s Royal Windsor Summer Show.

The Royal Windsor Rose & Horticultural Society (RWRHS) wants people to grow their own vegetables, flowers and plants for the event which is being held on Saturday, July 15.

Competition classes range from sweet peas to broad beans, to garlic, and with the show less than four months away, green-fingered entrants are being urged to start sowing their seeds.

Alex Denman, a RWRHS trustee, said: “There’s a whole range of vegetables that people can grow.

“They are all classic English vegetables and we want to challenge people to start growing their own.”

Alex, who has previously worked as the manager of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, added that quality, rather than quantity, is what the judges are looking for.

“One of the misconceptions when people are growing vegetables is that they have to be the biggest,” she said.

“What we’re looking for is six pieces that are as similar as possible.”

This year’s show will also see the introduction of a ‘Wild about Wildlife’ marquee which will house the children’s craft and horticulture exhibits.

The Savill Garden Plant Centre is also running a pop-up shop on the day where gardeners from The Crown Estate will be dishing out their top gardening tips. Email rwrhs@comxo.com.