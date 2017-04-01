Long Walk mooted as 'ready-made' third runway alternative for Heathrow

A radical proposal to turn Windsor’s Long Walk into a ‘ready-made’ third runway for Heathrow could save millions, it has been claimed.

The mooted idea would see current third runway plans scrapped completely and the famous 2.65-mile strip leading away from Windsor Castle converted to accommodate aircraft.

It would be served by a new, purpose-built, state-of-the-art terminal — previously known as Datchet.

The idea has been put forward by aviation expert Bob Porcus, who hopes to present his proposal to Heathrow bosses as soon as an ‘unrelated’ restraining order is lifted.

He said his idea would cause minimal disruption, except to anyone living within a 30-mile radius of the town, and save millions given the fact the Long Walk is ‘already pretty straight’.

Mr Porcus said regrettably the iconic Copper Horse statue of George III would have to be removed under the proposals but added: “The bloke has been dead for 200 years and I’m looking to the future.”

The Royal Borough has already expressed an interest in reclaiming the statue and placing it on a roundabout.

When asked whether the Queen would object to a transport hub being quite literally built in her back garden, Mr Porcus said he was sure, when it comes down to public opinion, ‘local residents will be far more supportive of developers than the monarchy’.

The 48-year-old has even claimed the public will still be able to enjoy Windsor Great Park, as long as they wear high-visibility jackets and complete a rigorous seven-stage security check.

Major events, such as the Royal Windsor Horse Show, could still go ahead, as Mr Porcus said he saw ‘no reason why horses and Boeing 747s couldn’t co-exist in the same space’.

Representatives from Heathrow are yet to respond to requests for comment, but a receptionist told us to ‘please stop calling’.