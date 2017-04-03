In pictures: Zombies take over Windsor town centre for annual walk

Nearly 60 zombies trudged and groaned their way around Windsor town centre on Saturday.

The zombies met at The Firestation, in St Leonard's Road, to finish their costumes and make-up before setting off on a walk around the town.

Organiser Steve Nash said even the armed police around the castle couldn't resist having a picture, although he admitted one or two of the younger children they passed were unsure about them.

Speaking about the third annual walk, Steve said: "There was a really good atmosphere.

"Everyone we spoke to seemed to enjoy it — the looks on some people's faces were priceless."

At the end of the walk everyone returned to The Firestation to watch Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, with a party afterwards where zombies could dance what remained of their limbs off.

Steve added: "I must thank Dan Eastman at The Firestation for use of the venue and everyone who took part.

"People were already talking about next year, so hopefully we can get more people involved.

"The reaction we get makes it all worthwhile."