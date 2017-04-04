13-year-old girl left shaken following underpass attack in Windsor

A teenage girl has been left shaken after an unknown man grabbed her while she was walking through an underpass in Windsor.

The attack took place between 5pm and 7pm on Saturday, March 4 when the 13-year-old victim was walking through the underpass from Vansittart Skate Park to Green Lane.

An unknown man grabbed her but she wriggled free and escaped.

The victim suffered bruising to her chest and arms.

The offender is described as a white man, aged about 30, approximately 5ft 6ins with dark hair.

He was believed to be wearing a black-hooded top with either white writing or a white band on the chest area, with black bottoms and black gloves.

He spoke with a local accent.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Dean Brown of Maidenhead Local Area CID, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim who has understandably been left shaken by the incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious behaviour in the area to please contact police.

“Events such as these are thankfully extremely rare, and we believe this to be an isolated incident. I would like to reassure the community that we are now conducting a thorough investigation to establish the exact circumstances and we will also be conducting extra patrols in the area. If anyone has any concerns, please speak to one of our local officers.”

Anyone with information should call Maidenhead Local CID on 101, quoting incident reference 43170087962 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.