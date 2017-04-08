Grave of Windsor and Eton Express founders to be restored

A grave where the founders of the Windsor and Eton Express were laid to rest is being restored.

Tucked away in the graveyard in the corner of Bachelors Acre, off Madeira Walk, Charles Knight (pictured left) and his son Charles Knight Junior lie beneath the earth.

Over the years the words on their headstones have become illegible.

But now the Windsor and Eton Society, in partnership with the Royal Borough, wants to restore the area in tribute to the publishers’ achievements.

Anne Taylor, chairwoman of the Windsor and Eton Society, said: “In the last couple of years we’ve noticed that the area has become very dilapidated and wasn’t looking very splendid at all.

“Now that it’s part of The Queen’s Walkway, it really wasn’t anything to be proud of so we initiated a project to restore the area there.”

The father and son published the first edition of the Express from their bookshop in Castle Hill on August 1, 1812.

Charles Knight Junior inherited the paper following his father’s death but it had changed hands again by the time he died in 1873.

Since receiving a £5,000 legacy fund to carry out improvement works, the Windsor and Eton Society has introduced black railings at the entrance to the grave area which mirror the churchyard gates.

Lamps have also been fitted nearby so the area is no longer plunged into darkness at night time.

Now the society is hoping to return the writing on the pair’s gravestones to a readable state with the help of stonemasons, as well as introducing plaques with more information about their lives.

Anne added: “We’re still trying to find out if there are any descendants of Charles Knight and would love people to get in touch with any information.”

Visit www.wesoc.org.uk for details.