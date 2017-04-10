Work begins on specialist cancer facility in Windsor

Work has started on a 19,900 square foot cancer centre in Windsor.

GenesisCare UK is building its 11th cancer centre in Alma Road and the private healthcare company aims to provide access to state of the art diagnostic and radiotherapy techniques.

For the first time it has joined together with oncologists to deliver radiotherapy services.

The company has been working with the Berkshire Oncology Partnership, a group of 10 oncologists, to develop the new service.

Dr James Gildersleve from the partnership said: “Getting to this point in our collaboration has been rewarding and refreshing.

“We are looking forward to the next phase, as we develop the services together.”

The centre includes a number consulting rooms for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and also offers access on site to a supervised gymnasium.

The centre is planned to open to patients in October 2017.

It will be on the site of a former office block, with redevelopment approved by the Royal Borough in September.