Firefighters called to barbecue blaze in Windsor

Firefighters had to be called to deal with a barbecue fire last night (Tuesday).
Crews from Slough were sent to a home in Hatch Lane, Windsor, at about 6.30pm after LPG canisters caught alight.
Hose reels were use to cool the gas containers down quickly and the area was then ventilated.
The blaze is thought to have been caused by a faulty connection.
No one was injured.
