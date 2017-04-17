Legoland gives out tickets to Royal Borough foster families

Nearly 40 foster families will enjoy a day out at Legoland.

On Thursday, April 6, the theme park in Winkfield Road gave complimentary tickets to foster carers, continuing a partnership with the Royal Borough.

Cllr Natasha Airey, lead member for the council’s children’s services, said: “We are very grateful to have so many dedicated foster carers and their families who provide loving and stable homes to children and support to parents who may need respite or a bit of extra help.

“It’s lovely to see our children and young people enjoying days out.”

The scheme has been giving free tickets to foster carer families for the past 10 years.

Legoland director Simon Lane said: “Supporting our local community is incredibly important to us.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming the families so they can create some magical family memories with us at the resort.”