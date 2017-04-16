Youngsters learn about the Stone Age at Windsor & Royal Borough Museum

An art activity day took children back to the Stone Age at the Windsor & Royal Borough Museum.
Children made their own rock houses followed by the chance to handle objects from the era, including axe heads.
Museum resources officer Stephanie Lewis said: “A lot of children learn about the Stone Age at school so it is quite a relevant topic.
“They were really engaged and busy getting stuck in.”
