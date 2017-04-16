Sun, 16
Youngsters learn about the Stone Age at Windsor & Royal Borough Museum

Tara O'Connor

An art activity day took children back to the Stone Age at the Windsor & Royal Borough Museum.  

Children made their own rock houses followed by the chance to handle objects from the era, including axe heads.

Museum resources officer Stephanie Lewis said: “A lot of children learn about the Stone Age at school so it is quite a relevant topic.

“They were really engaged and busy getting stuck in.”

