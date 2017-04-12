Winkfield Road lane closure causing traffic 'chaos'

Traffic has been tailed back on the main road from Windsor town centre to Legoland this week after a lane was blocked off to carry out engineering works.

Contractors have been given permission by the council to connect a gas line between Winkfield Road and a development of 12 new flats in Harrington Close.

Workers dug up a pedestrian alleyway between the two roads and had to block off part of the Windsor-bound carriageway in Winkfield Road to carry out the works.

John Davies, 78, who lives in Winkfield Road, said the situation has been ‘chaotic’.

He said: “I’ve been looking out my window and there’s a car that hasn’t moved in the last five minutes.

“There are little kids in cars almost in tears.”

The council says its permit team have managed to reduce the expected completion time of the works from eight days to four days.

A Royal Borough spokesman added: “There is no ideal time to undertake work in this particular location but our permit team have managed to get the project condensed into four days, outside of school term time, and it will be completed before Good Friday.”

Manually operated traffic signals will be in place at busier times to ease congestion.