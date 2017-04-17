Alexander Devine announced as charity partner for Windsor Great Park running festival

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service has been named as the official charity partner for a running festival in September.

VitalityMove, co-founded by Olympic medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill, is a running and music event set up to encourage the nation to get fit.

The event on Sunday, September 17, will include a variety of runs through Windsor Great Park set to music.

Julia Philipson, fundraiser for the hospice charity, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with VitalityMove at the Windsor Great Park for their inaugural event.

“We’d love to see all our local friends and families getting involved in VitalityMove, from having fun dancing around the one music mile, up to the more challenging 10km run.”

The event will be suitable for runners of all abilities.

Visit www.vitalitymove.co.uk for information.