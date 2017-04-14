Ultra marathoner takes on 150 mile run through Sahara Desert

An ultra marathoner is close to completing her final and most gruelling challenge in a bid to raise money for charity.

Rochelle Bell from Sunningdale is due to complete the Marathon des Sables - a 150-mile run across the Sahara Desert - tomorrow (Saturday).

On Wednesday alone she covered 53 miles which took more than 18 hours.

The run takes place over six days and Rochelle is hoping to raise £150,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity and The Mulberry Centre.

To help with her fundraising effort her employer LA Micro, a hardware supply company in Windsor, pledged to donate £10 for every server it sells, already racking up £7,400 for the cause.

Alongside her day job, Rochelle has been volunteering at The Mulberry Centre in Isleworth for the past three years.

While volunteering at the cancer support centre she met a man living with a brain tumour which she said inspired her to take on the challenge.

“Working at The Mulberry Centre has made me realise how important the services it provides are,” she told the Express before leaving for the challenge.

“People’s lives are turned upside down in a matter of minutes upon a diagnosis. The centre provides knowledge, information, relaxation and huge emotional support.

“It is wonderful to be part of that support team, and hopefully help by fundraising.”

Rochelle has undertaken a year of ultra marathon challenges totalling nearly 300 miles, the equivalent of 11 marathons.

The races include the 50km Isle of Wight Challenge in April last year, a 78-mile run across three days in Cornwall in October and in February she climbed 3,000 metres through the mountains of Dubai.

Lee Waller, director at LA Micro, said: “We’re very proud of Rochelle’s determined efforts over the last year and are behind her 100 per cent in supporting her to reach her goal of raising £15,000 for these two worthy charities.”

Visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RochelleBell to support Rochelle’s fundraising.