Results announced following consultation on future of Windsor Fire Station

A Royal Borough councillor said he is 'not disappointed' with consultation responses on plans which could see Windsor Fire Station cutting its night time cover - despite less than 80 people giving feedback.

On Friday, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) announced the results of its consultation on plans to save £1.4m.

The savings, which are being made because of Government funding cuts, will result from one of six savings plans being chosen.

RBFRS needs to save £2.4m by April 2020 in order to balance its budget.

The options presented to the public were part of a public consultation held between December 2016 and March.

Option six would see Windsor Fire Station, in Tinkers Lane, stripped of cover for 12 hours each night.

Cover would be provided from the nearest available station, most likely Slough.

Out of the consultation survey's 1,003 respondents from across Berkshire, 540 people completed a question where they ranked the options by order of preference.

Of those only 79 of them were from Royal Borough residents, amounting to 15 per cent.

The majority - 28 per cent - chose to do nothing, which was option seven.

Deputy council leader and Cllr Phillip Bicknell (Con, Park), who sits on the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority, said he understood why residents opposed any cuts.

"I'm not really surprised that people don't want to change it," he said.

"We didn't want to lose our fire station in Windsor in the first place."

Cllr Bicknell campaigned to set up the Tinkers Lane station in 2013 which gave the town 24-hour cover.

Previously the old station in St Mark's Road only provided daytime cover.

Cllr Bicknell said the fight to keep 24-hour fire cover in Windsor has been going on for 10 years.

"It's raised its head again because public monies need to be managed correctly," he said.

"We've got to make some savings over the next three years, we've got to make those savings one way or another.

"What they don't want is option six."

Cllr Bicknell will be voting on a final decision at a RBFRS meeting in Reading on Tuesday.

Out of all survey responses, option six was the least popular, with only 3.14 per cent of Berkshire residents preferring it.

The most popular plan is option one, voted for by 42.91 per cent of residents.

Option one would see Wargrave and Pangbourne stations closing down.

When asked about the response rate, Cllr Bicknell said across all of RBFRS' six authorities, the Royal Borough's was average.

He said that 41 per cent of responses came from Wokingham because both Pangbourne and Wargrave stations are at risk.

Only 2.86 per cent of responses came from Slough, which is not at risk of losing its fire station.

Cllr Bicknell added: "I was engaging people all the way through this.

"If I had only got two per cent then we would be saying they don't care.

"I'm not disappointed with that number, I would have liked more for sure but I'm not disappointed."

Details on the RBFRS meeting can be found here.