Call for police patrols to protect Windsor allotment site

A call has been made for more police patrols to protect a Windsor allotment site which has been repeatedly targeted by thieves.

The site near Maidenhead Road, which is run by the Windsor Allotments and Home Gardens Association, has been targeted three times since Christmas.

Tinkers Lane resident George Blackman, a member of the association, says groups of youths have been breaking in by cutting through a fence on the Vale House site, which backs on to the allotments.

Planning permission was granted back in August to demolish Vale House and build 14 houses in its place, but work is yet to start and the property now lies empty.

In the most recent burglary at the allotments, on Thursday, March 30, tools were stolen from sheds.

George told the Express: “We should be having some proper patrols from the police around the area to stop this from happening.

“These kids are running riot around that site and sooner or later somebody is going to get hurt.”

Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) urged gardeners not to leave valuables at the allotments over-night and said he is confident the police will keep the area safe.

He said: “It’s a shame because the allotments are a great way for people to get fit and healthy and we want to encourage people to use them.

“I know the police are on the case and we will catch and punish the people who are doing this.”

Thames Valley Police have been contacted for comment.