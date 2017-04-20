Council to review premises licence for The Copper Horse pub

A Windsor pub is set to have its premises licence reviewed by the Royal Borough after police requested it be revoked.

According to a council report, Thames Valley Police believe that four licensing objectives at The Copper Horse, in Alma Road, are being ‘seriously undermined’.

These are the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance and the protection of children from harm.

In a report available on the Royal Borough website, Debie Pearmain, from Windsor Police Station in Alma Road, wrote that ‘within a few months, the premise has gone downhill’.

Thames Valley Police say they have ‘no faith’ in the designated premises supervisor, Alka Singh, or the site manager, according to Ms Pearmain's application.

The police request will be discussed at the council’s Licensing Panel Sub-Committee at the Windsor Guildhall, in the High Street, on Monday at 10am.

The application said two underage people were sold alcohol in the pub, and customers were inside the premises after its permitted licensable hours.

Ms Pearmain said in the report: “There have been serious concerns over fire doors being locked and barricaded, with customers inside, on several occasions.

“Both Thames Valley Police Licensing and RBWM Licensing are very concerned about this pub; the way it is being managed and run and the continual problems.”

The premise’s leasehold owner is Ei Group, which owns about 5,000 public houses in England and Wales, most of which are subject to lease and tenancy agreements in which the tenants operate their own business out of the premises.

In a letter to the Royal Borough, which was also published on the council’s website, the business’ lawyers, Gosschalks Solicitors, said the lease ‘makes it clear that all operational responsibility for the premises lies with the tenant’.

“The Copper Horse is the subject of a 30-year lease in favour of Sai Service Solutions Limited,” the letter said.

The premise licence holder is also Alka Singh, a director of Sai Service Solutions Limited.

It added: “Please note that we take a wholly neutral stance with regard to the allegations against our client's tenant raised in the application for review. As our client has no operational responsibility for the premises, it cannot comment upon those allegations.”

The letter also said any revoking of the licence ‘would not be a proportionate response’, and the imposition of training conditions ‘would constitute proportionate action’.

The Express was unable to contact the Copper Horse for a comment.