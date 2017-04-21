Youngsters give 21 gun salute for Queen's 91st birthday

Loud bangs from tiny cannons echoed in front of Windsor Castle as children performed a 21-gun salute for the Queen's 91st birthday today.

About 250 people came to Windsor Great Park's Long Walk to celebrate Her Majesty's birthday, as 21 youngsters were chosen from a draw to fire miniature ceremonial cannons.

One of the lucky ones to be picked was four-year-old Zachary Hamill, who expressed his patriotism by wearing a Queen's Guard outfit.

He just turned four on Tuesday, so mum Camilla, from Virginia Water, took him to Windsor for the day.

"I said this is your birthday present for the Queen.

"He was excited and happy".

The 34-year-old digital project manager takes her son to Windsor every month to see the changing the guard.

"If he has his way he would like to be in the army," she added.

A Royal Borough spokeswoman said: "It was a really lovely day. Lots of families were enjoying themselves.

"It's really nice having an event like this to mark the Queen's birthday.

"It's one of those really unique Windsor things".

