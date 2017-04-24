Council considers Windsor pub's future after police call for its licence to be stripped

A pub in Windsor could have its licence stripped for serving alcohol to underage girls and failing to protect its customers from fire risks.

Thames Valley Police want the council to revoke the licence of The Copper Horse in Alma Road.

The force’s licensing officer, Debie Pearmain, told a meeting of the borough’s Licensing Panel Sub-Committee today (Monday) that the pub has undermined its licensing objectives on an ‘unprecedented’ scale.

The panel heard how on December 16, licensing officers from the police and the borough visited the pub and found about 30 men packed into its Shisha lounge, with both fire doors locked.

Designated premises supervisor Alka Singh was warned about the dangers of locking fire doors during a meeting on January 11 but when officers visited again a week later, they found seven people in the locked-up lounge.

Ms Pearmain told the meeting: “Alka Singh continues to endanger the lives of the public by allowing members of the public to be locked in a Shisha room on more than once occasion.

“One can only imagine if there had been a fire at the premises with customers being locked in.”

Police sent two teenage girls, aged 14 and 15, into the pub on January 18 and the panel heard how they were served two Bacardi and cokes by Miss Singh’s 20-year-old son who was working behind the bar.

Miss Singh and the pub’s former site manager Laurence Worsfold attended a meeting at Windsor Police Station the following month but Worsfold was described as being ‘drunk’ by PC Tom Hughes-Parry.

He told the panel: “I pointed out to him it was probably a bad idea to turn up to a licensing meeting drunk at 12 in the afternoon.”

Nicholas Jones, representing Miss Singh, said that she had loss confidence in managing the pub after she was assaulted by a customer on November 12.

He said: “She would accept that mistakes have been made by her in ensuring the pub has been run properly and accepts there was an unwise decision to appoint the manager she did.

“She has, however, now made a full recovery and is now in a position to fully comply with the responsibilities to hold a licence.”

He added that the DPS had taken steps to fulfil the pub’s fire safety requirements.

A decision on the pub’s future is expected to be made by the end of the week.