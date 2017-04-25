Fenwick's Windsor store to close after 37 years

A shop that has been at the heart of Windsor town centre for 37 years is closing.

Bosses at Fenwick, in King Edward Court, announced yesterday (Monday) that due to the ‘ravages of online shopping and the underperformance of the business’ the store is no longer viable.

The department store’s lease expired in 2015 and although the store remained open, it has not been able to find an alternative location.

Shop staff have been told they can transfer to a new store in Bracknell which is due to open in the autumn.

Mark Fenwick, group chairman, said: “This decision to close has been particularly difficult for the company, the family and me personally, as we have been committed to serving the people of Windsor for more than 30 years.

“We have always seen Windsor as a perfect Fenwick town, where our particularly fashion orientated, specialist store offer would thrive.

“Unfortunately we were unable to find a suitable alternative location.”

Fenwick will now begin a consultation period with its staff and the store will continue trading under the leadership of store director Pam Muchan.

She paid tribute to her ‘outstanding’ members of staff and thanked them for their commitment and dedication.