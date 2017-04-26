Runners take on 'world's biggest inflatable obstacle course' in Windsor

Runners conquered a 200ft long slide as the ‘world’s biggest inflatable obstacle course’ came to Windsor on Saturday.

Gung-Ho! returned to Windsor Racecourse for the fourth year with thrillseekers pitted against ten tricky obstacles filled with enough air to inflate 100 million footballs.

A giant climbing wall, a labyrinth and a gauntlet were just some of the challenges on offer.

Contestants had the option of running for fun, their own personal charities or the event's chosen charity, BBC Children in Need.

CBeebies presenter Alex Winters first came up with the idea in 2014 while he was sat in front of the TV watching Ninja Warrior.

He said: “People were helping each other out all around the course, and there were so many people overcoming their own personal challenges, running in memory of loved ones or for charity.

“That is what it is all about for me.”