In pictures: Household Cavalry hosts open day at Combermere Barracks

There was the chance for a peak behind the scenes of the Household Cavalry at an event in Windsor.

The doors of Combermere Barracks were opened to more than 600 visitors, including family and friends of serving soldiers, on Saturday.

As well as a barbecue, Pimms and ice cream, guests had the chance to learn more about the role of the regiment, its history and its responsibilities, which includes guarding the Queen.

There was also entertainment in the form of performances by the regimental band, inter-squadron competitions and the opportunity to see some of the vehicles and weaponry used by the troopers.

Captain Pete Ireland said: “Every time we do it [the open day] we get more people involved.

“This year went very well and people are really pleased that we’re doing this sort of thing.

“It’s hugely important for people to understand that we [don’t just] go to war.

“We helped with the floods in Datchet and if there are strikes we can be called in - we’re not just a fighting force, we’re a supporting force for the country too.”