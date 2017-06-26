Witness appeal launched after teenagers robbed at knifepoint in Eton

A witness appeal has been launched after two men robbed a trio of teenagers at knifepoint in Eton.

Police say the robbery took place at about 3.30pm on Friday on the Thames towpath, near the Brocas.

The victims, an 18-year-old man, and two girls, aged 16 and 15, were threatened by two men who demanded they hand over their valuable items.

The attackers punched the 18-year-old and stole his black Ted Baker wallet containing money and bank cards as well as a light grey Armani watch with rubber straps and a silver metal face.

They then stole a rose and white gold Cartier watch with a circular face and diamonds for numbers, a rose gold Cartier ring with eight diamonds around the band, a beige black and brown snake skin Michael Kors handbag and a black Ted Baker purse from the 16-year-old girl.

The first robber is described as an Asian male, aged in his late teens or early 20s, about 5ft 1ins tall with an average build.

He was wearing a black balaclava with a black hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms with a stripe down the side.

The second is described as an Asian male, aged in his late teens or early 20s, about 5ft 8 ins tall with an average build.

He was wearing black clothing and a ‘V for Vendetta’ style face mask.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Owen Wilson, based at Maidenhead Police Station, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victims in which a number of valuable items have been stolen after they were threatened at knifepoint.

“I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information which they think could relate to it, to please contact us.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.