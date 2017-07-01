Open air painting competition in grounds of Windsor Castle returns

Artists will be up against the clock as they create their own masterpieces during an open air painting competition.

Windsor & Eton En Plein Air will be taking place in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday, July 22.

The event, supported by the Express, will see artists given six-and-a-half hours to paint pictures of locations which inspire them at the Queen’s residence.

Following this, an exhibition of their work will be mounted on Castle Hill where the public will have the chance to vote for their favourite.

A £500 prize is on offer to the winner while art lovers will also have an opportunity to buy pieces directly from the artists themselves.

Deborah James, from Windsor Events, said: “En Plein Air styled events have been very popular across the world.

“It allows artists to create and show off their different techniques and styles in an open setting.”

The competition started in 2012 as part of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and has continued to attract amateur and professional artists from the Royal Borough and across the country.

Windsor and Eton town manager Paul Roach added: “This is a wonderful competition that allows artists the opportunity to paint in unusual places and exhibit their work.”

Entry costs £40 and competitors will need to bring a canvass, painting materials and an easel.

Artists must get their canvass stamped between 8am and 10pm with the competition running until 4pm.

Visit www.windsor.gov.uk/things-to-do/en-plein-air for details.