Legoland Windsor set to open Castle Hotel

Legoland Windsor will lower the drawbridge on its new Castle Hotel when it officially opens tomorrow (Saturday).

The 61-room hotel, which houses more than 2 million Lego bricks, has rooms themed around wizards and knights, as well as clues hidden in the carpets and on the walls to unlock the Lego surprise which awaits discovery in the safe.

Each Knight room is home to a 17kg Lego dragon which took 60 hours to build and each Wizard room is home to a family of three owls, which took 90 hours to build.

