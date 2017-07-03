Police 'withdraw interest' in building new offices at council-owned York House

Thames Valley Police (TVP) has confirmed it will not be building new offices at Windsor’s York House.

The force had planned to replace Windsor Police Station, in Alma Road, with offices at the council-owned site.

But in a statement issued today (Monday), TVP says it has ‘formally withdrawn its interest’ as the site in Sheet Street is not suitable for the needs of the police.

A TVP statement said: “While the Royal Borough worked with Thames Valley Police to progress the potential purchase and develop initial concept designs it became clear that given the restraints of the site it would not be a suitable location for the needs of the police.

“On this basis Thames Valley Police and the council have jointly agreed that the application should not progress further and the force has formally withdrawn the application.”

Back in April the Windsor Urban Development Management Panel approved a £9 million redevelopment of the building.

John Holland, speaking on behalf of nearby residents at the meeting, argued that the council was ‘building beyond its own needs’.

The council has been contacted for comment.