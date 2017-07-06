4Motion's first Festival on the Estate 'a great success'

Community and professional dance groups took to the stage for an event which took over the Vansittart Estate in Windsor on Saturday.

For the first time, Festival on the Estate was put on by 4Motion Dance Theatre Company.

The company was founded by Elaine Macey and Dean Soden more than 10 years ago and they moved into their own base at Kardelton House on the Vansittart Estate last year.

On Saturday about 180 people of all ages gathered at the community studio and the company’s Loading Bay Café for an evening of music, dance and cinema.

There was live dance performed by community groups as well as professionals from What Is Written Dance Company, as well as live music and a silent disco.

Elaine said: “Festival on the Estate was a great success. We worked in partnership with local businesses, gained permission to close the estate for the day and had equipment donated from Windsor Boys’ School and Howdens.

"We invited all our local residents and have received an enormous amount of positive feedback.”