Security barriers close to Windsor Castle to be made permanent

Security was the hot topic at a Windsor Town Forum meeting last night (Wednesday).

Residents and representatives from the Royal Borough attended the forum at Windsor Guildhall.

RBWM’s head of planning David Scott updated the meeting on safety barriers in the town centre.

Temporary barriers were put up around Windsor Castle in March after a terror attack at Westminster where five pedestrians were killed when a car ploughed into them.

They are currently in six locations around the Changing the Guard route and permanent measures are due to be installed.

Two or three other locations have also been identified which could have barriers installed.

Mr Scott said the new barriers will bring the same level of security as the temporary ones, creating a ring around the guard route.

“They will significantly reduce the risk of a vehicle being able to attack crowds or military personnel,” he added.

He said TVP and the Royal Borough are working with an external company to come up with plans for ‘an integrated street scene solution’ which are due to be reviewed this month.

The permanent ‘aesthetically pleasing and strong’ barriers are expected fit in more with the street scene and not affect parking on the road.

Chairman of the forum, Cllr Jack Rankin (Con, Castle Without), said: “It is good to hear that the permanent solution won’t look as out of place in conservation areas as the temporary.”

Town centre manager Paul Roach said rules about what shops can do when the Changing the Guard takes place have also changed.

Before increased security measures were introduced, cars could park within the cordon and make deliveries to shops.

Now this is not possible from 10.30am-11.30am on days the ceremony takes place.

With heightened security in the town, some residents raised concerns about how safe the building site at York House will be while it is being redeveloped.

Resident Robert Muir said: “You are making a construction site in one of the most security sensitive places in Windsor, they will be within feet of the troops.”

The council building in Sheet Street is opposite the army’s Victoria Barracks.

“You are building an extra floor with a garden on top that will look straight down into the barracks. Has the MOD (Ministry of Defence) been consulted?”

RBWM’s property service lead Rob Large told the meeting he had the same concerns and met with the barracks and a senior police officer who are ‘happy with it’.