Nearly 9,000 dogs compete at Windsor Championship Dog Show

Nearly 9,000 dogs descended on Windsor for a four day show.

The Windsor Championship Dog Show is the largest event of its kind in the south of England.

The show started on Thursday and took place in Windsor Great Park.

Each day hosted different breeds of pedigree dogs which were divided into seven groups across the long weekend.

This year there was a total of 8,691 dogs making up 10,489 entries.

The show’s secretary Irene Terry said: “The Windsor Championship Dog Show is a great day out for dog lovers, there was nearly 200 breeds to see over the four days.

“With Windsor Castle as a backdrop and our usual garden party atmosphere it is very popular with everyone.”