Final call for entries for 112th Royal Windsor Summer Show

Time is running out for entrants to get their creations ready for the Royal Windsor Summer Show.

Amateur gardeners, bakers, photographers and crafters are invited to enter the 112th annual show on Saturday, July 15.

The deadline for entry forms is Monday at noon and show trustee Alexandra Denman is encouraging people of all ages and abilities to enter.

The former show manager of the Chelsea Flower Show said: “Much of the enjoyment of taking part in any show is the build-up to the event.

“The jeopardy of creating or growing something against a deadline is actually highly enjoyable.

“By competing you are part of a special club – you help to make the event what it is and the show wouldn’t be so great if it wasn’t for your entry.”

She advises leaving time to arrange your exhibit and taking more flowers or vegetables than you need so you can pick the best on the day.

Children who have spent weeks creating giant bugs at the Busy Buttons Creative Studio will have their chance to shine.

Their creations will be on show in the Wild About Wildlife marquee and will be judged on the day.

This year’s show will be celebrating the 70th wedding anniversary of its patron the Queen and Prince Philip.

It has also been announced special guest Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will open the event. Show chairman Andrew Try said: “We are thrilled and delighted that the Countess of Wessex will be opening the 112th show.

“For this year’s show we have brought together community groups and 10 local schools to produce an amazing children’s display which we are sure she will enjoy.”

The show will take place in the grounds of St George’s School from 11am-5pm.

Admission is £6 for adults, £3 for children and £15 for a family of four.

Full details of the 116 classes and entry forms can be found at www.rwrhs.com.