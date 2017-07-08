Windsor nursery builds fairy garden with Tesco donation

A fairy garden now provides a tranquil place for nursery children thanks to a £12,000 donation.

Last summer The Lawns Nursery School in Windsor’s Imperial Road was picked from three schools by shoppers in Tesco in Dedworth to be awarded the grant by the store.

With the money, children helped to design a fairy garden which includes a life-size fairy door.

The garden is now completed for the children to enjoy and also includes planted herbs which the children have been picking to make dips.

On Monday, Lisa Kimber and Gary Cox from Dedworth’s Tesco store were given a tour of the garden by the children.

Assistant headteacher Val Thomas said: “They are enjoying learning about where their food comes from by growing herbs and enjoying spending time in this beautiful tranquil space.

“Thank you to Tesco and to everyone who voted for us in store.”